Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a research note published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $116.23 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,142,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

