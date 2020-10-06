Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.39. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

