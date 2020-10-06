Frontier Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00260439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00085443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.01506163 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00159562 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,750 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.