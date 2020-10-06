FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

FSK opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.50. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,396,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 259.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 275,812 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

