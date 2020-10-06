FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSK. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:FSK opened at $16.36 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,008,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

