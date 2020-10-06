FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $328.64 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00032468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $328.64 million and $3.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.69 or 0.04890658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002045 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

