Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

