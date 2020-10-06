FY2020 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

AKR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

AKR stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,003.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 121,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 119,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,328,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 205,303 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

