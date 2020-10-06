FY2020 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc Raised by Clarus Securities (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.19 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $457.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$25.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -22.60%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.