FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Raised by Analyst

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

NYSE BABA opened at $288.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The firm has a market cap of $779.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.