FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $523,746.78 and $98.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000740 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1,669% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 511,519,882 coins and its circulating supply is 489,800,542 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

