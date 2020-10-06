GAN’s (GAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. GAN has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at $15,452,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth $8,306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,650,000.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.