GAPS Price Down 24.8% This Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, GAPS has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $53,719.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048374 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,724.59 or 1.00182233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00152620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00028298 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000324 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.