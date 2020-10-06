Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.85.

GNRC stock opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average is $132.82. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $208.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

