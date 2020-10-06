General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) vs. Friedman Industries (OTCMKTS:FRD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) and General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of General Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Steel has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Friedman Industries and General Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friedman Industries -5.06% -4.20% -3.65% General Steel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Friedman Industries and General Steel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.30 -$5.25 million N/A N/A General Steel N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A

General Steel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Friedman Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Friedman Industries and General Steel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A General Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

General Steel beats Friedman Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

General Steel Company Profile

General Steel Holdings, Inc. engages in the trade of iron ore for steel mills in China. The company sells its products primarily to distributors and related parties. General Steel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

