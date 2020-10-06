Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $93.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.