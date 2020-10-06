GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. GGL Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

