Giant (GIC) Achieves Market Cap of $96,214.62

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.89, $20.33, $24.71 and $50.68. Giant has a market capitalization of $96,214.62 and $5,969.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 201,819.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00296731 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013167 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007767 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,437,139 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $50.68, $31.10, $18.98, $11.91, $24.71, $7.59, $5.63, $33.89, $20.33, $13.92 and $70.83. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

