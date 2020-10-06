Gifto Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Kyber Network and BiteBTC. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $2.21 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00261976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00085746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01535534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00160943 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bittrex, Binance, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinnest, BiteBTC, Kryptono, CoinTiger, Bibox, Allbit, OKEx, CPDAX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

