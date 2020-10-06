GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Receives Neutral Rating from CSFB

CSFB reissued their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,820.81 ($23.79).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,441.80 ($18.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,495.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,577.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.