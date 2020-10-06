Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 15th

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE GNL opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

