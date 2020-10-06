GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.30.

GoHealth stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

