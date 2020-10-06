Gold Resource Co. (GORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

