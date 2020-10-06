Gold Resource Co. (GORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of GORO stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $232.66 million, a P/E ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 1.92. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.