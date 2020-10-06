Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.51.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.43.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $201.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.28. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 203.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

