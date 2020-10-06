Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 529.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,449. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

