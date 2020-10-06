GoldMint (MNTP) Reaches Market Cap of $425,245.39

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $425,245.39 and approximately $1,332.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00261655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00085858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.01533854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00162126 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.