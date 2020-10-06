Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

GPMT opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a PE ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.