Graphcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 202,212% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00296753 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00317258 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013168 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007855 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

