Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $19,030.83

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $19,030.83 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00264029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00085228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.01506680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00158182 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

