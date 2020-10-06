Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$29.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$25.43 and last traded at C$27.48, with a volume of 556405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.09.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.94.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$19.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc will post 3.0288333 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

