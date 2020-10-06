GreenSky Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for GreenSky in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of GSKY opened at $4.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $855.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

