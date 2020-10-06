Growth DeFi (GRO) 1-Day Volume Tops $94,965.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 66.4% higher against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for $24.82 or 0.00231594 BTC on major exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $94,965.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.29 or 0.04843817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,565 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.