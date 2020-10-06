H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 155 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HM.B. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 130 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 155 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 138 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 147.55.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 159.12.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

