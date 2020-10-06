Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haemonetics’ sluggish Plasma and Hospital businesses in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic-led business disruptions are concerning. Contraction of both margins is worrying. The company’s inability to provide guidance for fiscal 2021 raises apprehensions. Over the past six months, Haemonetics has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, the company’s Blood Center business was robust along with uptick in Hemostasis Management product line. Gross productivity savings from the Operational Excellence Program and cost-containment actions partially offset the contraction of gross margin, raising optimism. The acquisition of enicor GmbH (on Apr 1) augments the Haemonetics’ portfolio of hemostasis analyzers within the Hospital business unit. Haemonetics’ first quarter results were better-than-expected.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

HAE stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

