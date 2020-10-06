Hanmi Financial Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $266.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

