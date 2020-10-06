Happycoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00631771 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005548 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.97 or 0.02774135 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

