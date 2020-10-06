Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.80 EPS

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:HWG traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 89 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 524,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,671. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.95. The stock has a market cap of $283.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09).

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.