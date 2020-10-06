HC Wainwright Cuts Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Price Target to $2.50

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zosano Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 202.7% during the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,607,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,746,267 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

