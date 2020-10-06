HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of RDUS opened at $12.18 on Friday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at $81,074,239.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 424,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,007,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after acquiring an additional 120,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Radius Health by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 153,725 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

