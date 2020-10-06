HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Provention Bio stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $831.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.56. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

