Head-To-Head Comparison: GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

GasLog has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog -20.30% 2.00% 0.62% Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GasLog and Flex LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog $668.64 million 0.42 -$100.66 million $0.29 10.10 Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.67 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GasLog.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of GasLog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GasLog and Flex LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog 1 2 3 0 2.33 Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A

GasLog presently has a consensus target price of $6.41, suggesting a potential upside of 118.71%. Given GasLog’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GasLog is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Summary

Flex LNG beats GasLog on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

