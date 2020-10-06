Head-To-Head Contrast: Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) versus Its Competitors

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ARMP) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Armata Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1520 4565 9088 409 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 26.45%. Given Armata Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armata Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Armata Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.01% -57.52% Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armata Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals $120,000.00 -$19.48 million -1.27 Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.15

Armata Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Armata Pharmaceuticals. Armata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing AP-PA02 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for treating diseases caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company is headquartered in Marina del Rey, California.

