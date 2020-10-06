Head-To-Head Contrast: GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NYSE:HSII)

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GEE Group and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEE Group -3.91% -105.16% -12.08% Heidrick & Struggles International 0.50% 13.33% 5.01%

Risk & Volatility

GEE Group has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GEE Group and Heidrick & Struggles International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 0 3 1 0 2.25

Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.89%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than GEE Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of GEE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of GEE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEE Group and Heidrick & Struggles International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEE Group $151.67 million 0.11 -$17.76 million N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International $725.61 million 0.55 $46.87 million $2.59 7.90

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than GEE Group.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats GEE Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc. provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company provides medical data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It offers professional and commercial staffing services under the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, and Triad; medical staffing services under the Scribe Solutions brand; and contract and direct hire professional staffing services under the Accounting Now, SNI Technology, Legal Now, SNI Financial, Staffing Now, SNI Energy, and SNI Certes brands. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to GEE Group, Inc. in July 2016. GEE Group, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. Its consulting services include leadership assessment and development, executive coaching and on-boarding, succession planning, team and board effectiveness, organizational performance acceleration, workforce planning, and culture shaping services. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

