Head to Head Review: China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) and Plug Power (OTCMKTS:PLUG)

China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Power Equipment and Plug Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plug Power $230.24 million 27.46 -$85.46 million ($0.34) -46.29

China Power Equipment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Power Equipment and Plug Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A Plug Power 0 1 7 0 2.88

Plug Power has a consensus target price of $10.79, suggesting a potential downside of 31.48%. Given Plug Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Power Equipment and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A Plug Power -33.33% -70.36% -10.63%

Summary

Plug Power beats China Power Equipment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Power Equipment

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing maintenance and service program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

