Head-To-Head Review: Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) versus Its Peers

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE: NOG) is one of 231 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Northern Oil and Gas to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas’ rivals have a beta of 2.14, indicating that their average stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $472.40 million -$76.32 million 1.75 Northern Oil and Gas Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.63

Northern Oil and Gas’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northern Oil and Gas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Northern Oil and Gas Competitors 2696 9918 13479 443 2.44

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.78%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 81.38%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 40.47% 16.23% 4.93% Northern Oil and Gas Competitors -93.63% 42.68% -0.54%

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas rivals beat Northern Oil and Gas on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2019, it owned working interests in 6,156 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 163.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

