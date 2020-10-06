Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.64 ($98.40).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €91.00 ($107.06) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.90. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

