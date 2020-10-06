Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

HESM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $15.47 on Monday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $278.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.58.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.