Hive Hits Market Cap of $45.51 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001344 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $45.51 million and $3.85 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000168 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00047491 BTC.

HIVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,647,708 coins and its circulating supply is 318,277,502 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

