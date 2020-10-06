HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded HL Acquisitions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HL Acquisitions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $27.61 on Friday. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.88.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

